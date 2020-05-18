Bentley Emirates in eight facts

Bentley opened its largest ever showroom earlier this year – and it chose the United Arab Emirates as the destination. Specifically, a prime location on the Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai. The Benley Emirates showroom exists thanks to a multi-million pound investment by Al Habtoor Motors, the luxury brand’s exclusive retail partner in the UAE.

Here are eight fascinating facts about Bentley Emirates.

Bentley Emirates retail environment covers 75,000 sq. ft. It has one of the most advanced luminary façades in the world with160,000 LED lights. It can display a full spectrum of colours, including all standard Bentley car colours and is capable of streaming video as well as an unlimited range of graphics and luminary spectacles, including the projection of all of Bentley wood veneers. It features world’s first Aqua Graphic Water Curtain, with number plate recognition technology. This projects any type of graphic, from a logo, a car to a person’s name onto a water sculpture as well as being able to identify and welcome regular Bentley customers to the showroom. The showroom features six floors of customer environment. The Mulliner Room offers customers an exclusive, tactile and sensory experience in which to personalise their car. In addition to presenting a range of more than 100 paint colours, this central area of the facility exhibits some of the unique features commissioned by Bentley owners in the past. Leather, wood and polished metals – known for their use in Bentley models – have been used in the design of the showroom. There are three floors of display area, with the full range of Bentley cars from the brand’s four model lines, Continental, Flying Spur, Mulsanne and the new Bentayga. T The sixth floor features a decorative roof garden, while there is also a VIP Majlis suite, with a blend of luxurious materials alongside traditional Arabic patterns.

Speaking at the showroom’s official opening, Stephen Reynolds, Regional Director, Middle East and Asia Pacific at Bentley Motors, said: “Bentley Emirates gives our customers in the UAE a bold, clear and contemporary interpretation of our vision and brand values. It is a visualisation of the most exclusive customer experience. With the help of our retail partner, Al Habtoor Motors, we have redefined the automotive retail environment, blending traditional craftsmanship and contemporary design to showcase the best of British luxury performance.”

