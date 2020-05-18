Article
Leadership & Strategy

Bentley Emirates in eight facts

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
undefined mins

Bentley opened its largest ever showroom earlier this year – and it chose the United Arab Emirates as the destination. Specifically, a prime location on the Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai. The Benley Emirates showroom exists thanks to a multi-million pound investment by Al Habtoor Motors, the luxury brand’s exclusive retail partner in the UAE.

Here are eight fascinating facts about Bentley Emirates.

  1. Bentley Emirates retail environment covers 75,000 sq. ft.
  2. It has one of the most advanced luminary façades in the world with160,000 LED lights. It can display a full spectrum of colours, including all standard Bentley car colours and is capable of streaming video as well as an unlimited range of graphics and luminary spectacles, including the projection of all of Bentley wood veneers. 
  3. It features world’s first Aqua Graphic Water Curtain, with number plate recognition technology. This projects any type of graphic, from a logo, a car to a person’s name onto a water sculpture as well as being able to identify and welcome regular Bentley customers to the showroom.         
  4. The showroom features six floors of customer environment.
  5. The Mulliner Room offers customers an exclusive, tactile and sensory experience in which to personalise their car. In addition to presenting a range of more than 100 paint colours, this central area of the facility exhibits some of the unique features commissioned by Bentley owners in the past.         
  6. Leather, wood and polished metals – known for their use in Bentley models  – have been used in the design of the showroom.
  7. There are three floors of display area, with the full range of Bentley cars from the brand’s four model lines, Continental, Flying Spur, Mulsanne and the new Bentayga.   T
  8. The sixth floor features a decorative roof garden, while there is also a VIP Majlis suite, with a blend of luxurious materials alongside traditional Arabic patterns.  

Speaking at the showroom’s official opening, Stephen Reynolds, Regional Director, Middle East and Asia Pacific at Bentley Motors, said: “Bentley Emirates gives our customers in the UAE a bold, clear and contemporary interpretation of our vision and brand values. It is a visualisation of the most exclusive customer experience. With the help of our retail partner, Al Habtoor Motors, we have redefined the automotive retail environment, blending traditional craftsmanship and contemporary design to showcase the best of British luxury performance.”   

Follow @BusinessRevME

Read the September 2016 issue of Business Review Middle East magazine

Sheikh Zayed RoadBentley Emirates Bentley DubaiBentley UAE
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability