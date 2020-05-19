China hosts Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, attracting leaders from African nations

China is hosting the seventh Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) between 3-4 September in its capital city, Beijing.

The event has attracted several leaders from Africa nations, including the Presidents of Kenya, Nigeria, and Rwanda.

“It will be the biggest summit of all time,” remarked Wang Yi, China’s Foreign Minister at a press conference.

“We believe that with the joint efforts of China and Africa, the Beijing summit will be a great success and establish a new historical monument of friendly cooperation between China and Africa.”

“The expected outcome of the summit will translate the strong willingness of both sides to deepen pragmatic cooperation into concrete action, and make comprehensive plans for the priority areas and key directions of China-Africa cooperation in the next three years and beyond, particularly those areas relate to African people’s livelihoods and employment and meeting the needs of African economic transformation and upgrading.”

The aim of the summit, which was introduced 18 years ago, is to enhance the relationship between the continent and country, developing a shared future.

“The FOCAC summit has now become a regular summit between Africa and China and there are big projects coming out of this partnership within the FOCAC summit,” commented Amira Elfadil, African Union Commissioner for Social Affairs.