Dubai to promote the use of electric vehicles

The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy has announced a strategy to promote the use of electric vehicles. The aim is to reduce carbon emissions from the transport sector, which is currently the third highest gas-producing sector in Dubai.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Supreme Council of Energy, said: “In adherence with the Smart Dubai initiative … to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world, Dubai Supreme Council of Energy is working in cooperation with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (DEWA)’s EV Green Charger initiative, to establish electric vehicle charging stations across the Emirate, with 100 charging stations already set up across Dubai in 2015. This supports the Supreme Council’s directive number one of 2016, and the directives of the Dubai government to ensure that, between 2016 and 2020, two percent of all cars purchased are either electric or hybrid vehicles. This target is set to increase to 10 percent by 2030.”

