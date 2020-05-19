Article
Eskom aims to achieve 50 percent senior women managers by 2020

By Polycarp Kazaresam
May 19, 2020
Electricity provider Eskom aim to secure 45.7 percent of women representation at management level by 2020.  Eskom chairperson Dr Baldwin Ngubane stated that Eskom’s rigorous transformation programme will ensure gender equality.  

Currently, 36 percent of Eskom’s professional and middle management are women. 30 percent are in senior management.

“The gender equity programmes‚ including Eskom’s Women Advancement Programme (EWAP)‚ fit into Eskom’s substantial transformation drive. Through this programme‚ Eskom has started to remould the women in energy and has started to eliminate the stereotypes that hamper or retard women’s progress” Ngubane said at the launch of Eskom’s book, Eskom’s Women’s Transformation Journey: A Nickel of Democracy.
 

The book demonstrates how Eskom’s EWAP will increase the inclusion of women in its top managerial roles.

South Africa’s Public Enterprises Minister, Lynne Brown said, “the advancement of women in the public and private sectors as political and economic decision-makers has been one of the success stories of our new democracy. State owned companies are compacted in achieving socio-economic development and transformation”

Eskom were ranked 6th in Ernst & Young’s 2016 Women in power and utilities Index - a global list of the top 20 most gender-diverse power and utilities companies. 

