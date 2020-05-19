Event preview: Zambia International Mining and Energy Conference & Exhibition

The 7th Annual Zambia International Mining and Energy Conference & Exhibition (ZIMEC) supported and endorsed by the Government and the Chamber of Mines, Zambia, will take place once again in Lusaka, from the 22 – 23 June 2017.

Around 70% of Zambia’s earnings currently depend on copper mining while over 90% of electricity is generated via hydro. Zambia’s economic sustainability in these challenges times, lies in diversifying from copper and hydropower, and attracting the necessary investments to strengthen the mining sector and increase electricity capacity through alternative renewable power sources

Under the theme of “Mining and Energy Development in Zambia – Increasing Economic Activities” and based on discussions and recommendations with industry players, the 7th edition of conference programme line-up will include the following topics:

Building enabling legal frameworks for sustainable mining and energy in Zambia

Power generation in Zambia – Hydro power vs alternative, renewable energy sources

Creating long-term sustainability of the mining sector

Financing energy and mining projects: Opportunities and challenges

Inclusive best practices – Local content and local procurement

Large Power Users – Increasing productivity

Cross border projects and Infrastructure Development for increased economic development

Closing debate: Where to from here?

ZIMEC 2017 is an opportunity for operators in the mining and energy sectors in Zambia, both established and new to understand the political environment, challenges and successes and investment opportunities by attending the conference sessions, as well as meeting the Zambia’s main political, economic and institutional decision makers.

Mining companies, government entities, investors and suppliers will exhibit at the ZIMEC 2017 exhibition that runs alongside the conference. They will showcase their knowledge, services, and new technologies providing an opportunity for attendees to speak to the experts and learn more about the industry players.

For more information about the event please visit www.zimeczambia.com or for media accreditation and interviews contact [email protected].