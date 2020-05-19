Article
Leadership & Strategy

IFC gives I&M’s Mauritius bank Sh3.75bn loan

By Maureen Maingi
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Mauritius-based Bank One has obtained a Sh3.75bn (US$37.5mn) loan from International Finance Corporation (IFC). The Kenyan banking group I&M Holding has a 50% stake in the company. Bank one is a joint venture between I&M and CIEL Group, the latter of which is also based in Mauritius. Indirect owners also include Minard Holdings via I&M, and the investment group Amethis Finance via CIEL.

This senior loan will enable the bank to increase its lending to local businesses. The criteria to obtain a business loan requires the company to have between 10 and 300 employees or annual sales of Sh10mn ($17,353) to Sh1.5bn (£2.6mn). This will in turn allow IFC to continue to support the funding of small to medium businesses, women-owned businesses and climate improvement movements through the loan to Bank One.

SEE ALSO:

 

The IFC said in its investment disclosures.“The IFC loan will strengthen the bank’s long-term funding position and support the expansion of its lending operations to SMEs.”

Loans from banks such as IFC are becoming increasingly popular due to their generous terms such as lower interest rates. Many small and medium enterprises will undoubtedly benefit from this loan.

IFCI&MBank OneCIEL
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability