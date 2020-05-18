KBR awarded extended contract for Qatar Expressway Program

KBR, Inc. has been awarded a three-year extension to its program management consultant contract for Qatar's Expressway Program.

The $185 million agreement with Qatar's Public Works Authority (Ashghal) will see KBR continuing to provide management expertise on one of the biggest highway construction and upgrade projects in the world.

The program is creating a strategic and well-coordinated network of roads to support the goals of Qatar's National Vision 2030, with critical road network links to key areas around the country, including industrial areas, airports, ports, residential, business and tourism districts.

As program manager to the Public Works Authority, KBR is responsible for overseeing supervision consultants, design consultants and construction contractors for this program of both new roads and road network upgrades.

Stuart Bradie, President and CEO of KBR, Inc., said: "This contract extension is great recognition of the partnership we have forged with Ashghal and for the highly regarded performance of the KBR professionals who are delivering this large scale, complex program of work. Increasing our role in Qatar's Expressway Program is an important part of our strategy to grow our regional Gulf business."

