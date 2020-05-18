King of Bahrain to receive C3 Lifetime Achievement Award

King Hamad bin Isa Khalifa, King of Bahrain, will receive the C3 Lifetime Achievement Award at the C3 US-Arab Business Summit on 26 and 27 September at the Union League Club in New York City.

Held in New York City and Riyadh each year, the C3 Summits are the fastest growing interdisciplinary global conferences for senior business and healthcare professionals in the US-Arab world, focusing on the most important aspects of US-Arab relations: community, collaboration, and commerce.

The King of Bahrain will receive his award from former Secretary of State, Dr. Henry Kissinger.

Keynote speakers

Delivering the keynote for the Healthcare Summit will be Dr. Walid Fitaihi, Chairman and CEO of the International Healthcare Center in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Other speakers include Tarek Kabil, Minister of Commerce and Foreign Trade for Egypt, Nawaf Althari, Head of Counter-Terrorism for Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Talat Z. Hafiz, Secretary General, Saudi Banks, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The theme of the C3 US-Arab Business Summit is based on security solutions, job creation and healthcare transformation. A prominent group of 500 international business leaders and government officials, from 16 countries, will headline a two-day agenda, sharing their perspectives on issues that shape business planning, risk assessment, decision-making, and the conduct of commerce and finance between our two regions.

Follow @BusinessRevME

Read the August 2016 issue of Business Review Middle East magazine