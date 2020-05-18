Marka expands restaurant chain into Bahrain

The UAE's Marka PJSC is opening Bahrain’s first Reem Al Bawadi Restaurant and Café, the latest in a series of expansions for the restaurant across the GCC.

The franchise in Bahrain is the 11th branch of Reem Al Bawadi throughout the GCC and is the fifth addition since Marka acquired the chain in the second quarter of 2015.

Marka Group CEO, Nick Peel said: “We are delighted to announce the opening of our first restaurant in Bahrain, as Marka continues to deliver Reem Al Bawadi’s expansion across the GCC. We are confident that this latest edition will continue to deliver the high standards of award-winning cuisine that has become synonymous with the brand.”

The restaurant is located at Ramada Manama City Centre Hotel, Al Seef District in the heart of Manama, a few minutes’ walk away from the City Centre Mall, the nation’s most popular retail and leisure destination. Reem Al Bawadi’s Bahrain edition will serve its well-known traditional Middle Eastern cuisine and signature cocktails. Its environment features both indoor and outdoor seating areas with total capacity of 450, and a terrace area with an exclusive shisha area facing the sea.

Marka Hospitality Managing Director, Hesham Almekkawi, added: “We are proud to open yet another Reem Al Bawadi restaurant, taking the total number across the GCC to 11, with yet more to come. We see strong demand for concepts like Reem Al Bawadi in this region, and we are confident that this new restaurant will prove a big hit with the Bahrain locals and visitors from Saudi Arabia, who come for our welcoming atmosphere, warm service and delicious Middle Eastern cuisine.”

