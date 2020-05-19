One Point Six expands into Kenya

After two successful years of record-breaking prices in its London operations, One Point Six has announced that it has expanded into the East African market. The first project underway is the redesign of corporate offices in Victoria Commercial Bank. One Point Six was founded by Yadav Jani and Bhavnish Chandaria in 2017. Both founders have backgrounds of finance and real estate within Kenya, prompting their expansion to East Africa. Their designs focus on symmetry, and the golden ratio. Their clients are both private clients and public markets.

Yadav Jani, Director at One Point Six, comments; “Having completed a number of high end interior projects in the UK, we are now bringing our expertise to the local market in Kenya. We know what high end spaces should look like and will deliver this project in a way that lives up to the One Point Six brand, as well as showcasing an entirely different level of quality to the market.”

Yadav continues; “We are also speaking to other high end developers and business owners for their residential projects. The spending power is there, especially with Kenyan locals. We are seeing people spend $180,000 on a kitchen in local furniture stores, not knowing that we can source a far superior product at a fraction of the price. We hope that people will come to us knowing that we can achieve such an international finish.”

Looking forward, One Point Six has many projects underway, including four residential developments. The redesign of Victoria Commercial Bank expects completion by late Autumn 2019.