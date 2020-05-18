Qatar Airways reveals expansion plans

Qatar Airways has revealed expansion plans, with new operations in the Transpacific, Australian and South American markets.

Speaking at the Air Cargo China 2016 event, Chief Officer Cargo, Ulrich Ogiermann said: “We are glad to be participating yet again at this important event. China is a major market for Qatar Airways Cargo where we currently operate freighters to Guangzhou, Shanghai and Hong Kong as well as wide-body flights to Beijing, Chengdu, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

“Last year, we succeeded in becoming the world’s third largest international cargo carrier, but there are still areas we have not yet targeted to their full potential. In 2017, we will target areas such as Transpacific, Australia and South America – do not be surprised if you see us becoming a strong player in all these markets in the next nine months. Our expansion into these markets has been made possible thanks to our continuing fleet growth – we will receive three new aircraft by March 2017 – and by the launch of our new European hub in Luxembourg."

Ogiermann also launched QR Live, an addition to the cargo carrier’s portfolio of air freight solutions. He added: “The new solution QR Live provides stress-free and comfortable transportation of horses, pets, exotic animals and livestock from origin to the final destination. In cases where transit in Doha is required, our state-of-the-art cargo terminal at Hamad International Airport has a fully-equipped live animal facility and a team of experienced ground and animal handling staff to provide round-the-clock care for live animals. We ensure the animals receive special care and treatment all the way, on the ground as well as in the air. As a committed member of IATA, we comply with the Live Animal Regulations, which set out strict guidelines regarding the welfare of animals during transportation.”

The 4,200 square metre air-conditioned live animal facility at Qatar Airways Cargo’s hub in Doha is designed with features including: large holding areas for horses, eight stalls for horses (300cm x 300cm each), a 24/7 dedicated expert animal health care service, 300-square metre paddock, rubber pavers for soft walk area, hydraulic loading and unloading docks as well as hydraulic workstations.

