Article
Leadership & Strategy

REPORT: Saudi Arabia will Become Manufacturing Hub of the Middle East

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
undefined mins

Relentless spending on IT is set to propel Saudi Arabia into the regional leader in manufacturing, according to a report by IDC Manufacturing Insights.

The country is currently spending money on IT at a faster rate than any country in Central Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMA).

The report, titled ‘Saudi Arabia Country Highlight: Understanding the Manufacturing Landscape’, says the investment on software and IT services will transform what has traditionally been a hardware dominated manufacturing scene.

Spending on software and IT services is predicted to increase at an annual rate of 7.5 percent between 2013 and 2018, making it the fastest-growing manufacturing segment of business.

The Internet of Things is also forecast to play a more important part in the next decade.

Martin Kuban, lead research analyst at IDC Manufacturing Insights, CEMA, said: “The diversification of the country’s oil-based economy is progressing steadily, supported by a positive economic environment and favourable investment attitudes. Plus, IT innovation spirits are rather high, as many of the new businesses are not saddled with extensive client-based solutions.”

Behind oil, gas and related chemicals, manufacturing accounts for around 10 percent of Saudi Arabia’s GDP. Other non-oil sectors are up and coming however, and these include aerospace and defence, life science and high-tech machinery.

“Manufacturing in technology and engineering-oriented value chains will be driven by emerging SMBs, mostly established in industrial zones surrounding big cities,” concluded Kuban.

TechnologyManufacturingSaudi ArabiaIT
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability