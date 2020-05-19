Article
Leadership & Strategy

Robert Pavel Oimeke appointed Director-General of Energy Regulatory Commission

By professo
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The position of Director-General at the Energy Regulatory Commission has been filled by Mr Robert Pavel Oimeke.

The news was confirmed by Energy Secretary, Charles Keter, announcing that Mr Oimeke will be serving a three-year term from 1 August.

Prior to his new position, Omieke was formerly the Director for Renewable Energy at the Energy Regulatory Commission, serving this role since January.

The new Director-General is a specialist in both renewable energy and energy efficiency, having almost two decades worth of experience in the energy sector.

SEE ALSO:

Mr Oimeke has also been employed at Finlays Kenya Limited, working research and development of renewable energy.

He also worked at Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) in energy efficiency solutions for the manufacturing and tea sectors in the country.

Oimeke has served as a consultant for the World Bank funded multi-aganecy programme, Lake Victoria Environment Programme, which was implemented in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

He studied at Moi University located in Eldoret, Kenya, graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical and Process Engineering.

He also has a diploma in Energy Planning and use form Life Academy, Sweden.

Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability