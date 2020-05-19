SES and AEB EBC sign agreement to improve the quality of Ethiopean media

SES, Association of Ethiopian Broadcasters (AEB), and the Ethiopian Broadcasting Cooperation (EBC) have made agreements that will improve the quality of the media sector in Ethiopia. By migrating to satellite, Ethiopian viewers will receive content that is more specialised to the country, as opposed to its more generalised content provided from orbital locations.

“We are at a critical juncture in Ethiopia. We want to harness the momentum for change and create a truly Ethiopian TV neighbourhood that will deliver local content to viewers in high quality, and fuel growth in the Ethiopian media sector,” said Amman Fissehazion, Chairman of AEB. “We are pleased to be working with SES and its local team toward this goal as they provide the dedication and experience needed to successfully implement such an ambitious project.”

“We are excited for our channels to be part of an Ethiopian-only TV bouquet that is broadcast on SES’s East Africa video platform on NSS-12 at 57 degrees East. Over the last few years, SES has been working closely with all the key stakeholders in the Ethiopian media sector and building up their local presence with the opening of SES East Africa office in Addis Ababa. They have been providing excellent 24/7 technical support, and training locals how to install satellite dishes. These activities will intensify in the months to come, and can only benefit our economy and end consumers,” said Belete Esubalew Gemberie, Deputy CEO and Media Technology Cluster Head of EBC.

“We are honoured to be working with AEB and EBC on this endeavour, which recognises our full commitment to our customers,” said Ferdinand Kayser, CEO of SES Video. “We are proud that the migration will bring a completely new television experience to Ethiopians and drive new levels of growth in the Ethiopian media industry.”

The launch will happen August 2019, and will be available to over 4mn households with access to television via satellite.