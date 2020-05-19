Tiger Recruitment: What business leaders should look for in an executive assistant

Zahra is Head of Tiger Recruitment in MENA, managing a broad range of clients including those within oil and gas, financial services and professional services sectors. Based in Dubai, Zahra has formerly held roles as a C-suite EA, a private PA and business manager between Dubai and London, so she has a unique insight into the individual requirements by both candidates and clients.

What business leaders should look for in an executive assistant

A good executive assistant (EA) is worth their weight in gold – and more now than ever. As the pace and pressure of work increases, and digital technology makes it harder to switch off, EAs provide much-needed support. Not only do EAs help executives to manage their increasingly hectic schedules, but they can also play a role in helping to manage stress levels and achieve that elusive work-life balance.

Research by Tiger Recruitment found that 75% of business leaders say having an assistant helps them manage stress and mental wellbeing, while those with a PA work around nine hours less per week than those without. PAs ease the burden of leadership in a number of ways, from giving executives more time to reflect and think, to acting as a ‘gatekeeper’, and helping them to eat healthily and exercise. Almost a quarter of bosses also say their EA enables them to spend more time at home with their family.

But finding the perfect PA isn’t easy, as it depends so much on personality and cultural fit. What suits one executive might not suit another, so getting the recruitment right is critical. Here are a few pointers on what to look for: