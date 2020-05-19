Top 10 wealthiest sports franchises in Africa

Business Chief USA takes a closer look at Africa’s top 10 wealthiest sports franchises.

10. Tout Puissant Mazembe - Democratic Republic of the Congo

Established in 1939 by Benedictine missionaries, the club has a current market value of US$8.5mn. Tout Puissant Mazembe began its journey as Elisabetville, becoming Tout Puissant Mazembe (TP Mazembe) in the 1960s. In 2012, the club opened its own stadium - Stade TP Mazembe - for home games.

Over the years the club has won multiple titles including: Congo Super Cup (three times), National Championship - Division 1 (17 times), National Cup (five times), African Cup of Champion Clubs (twice), Cup Winners Cup (once), CAF Champions League - C1 (three times), CAF Confederation Cup - C2 (twice) and CAF Super Cup (three times).

In addition, the club has played in the FIFA Club World Cup twice, finishing 6th in 2015.

Sponsors of the club include: Brasimba, BCDC, Bretton Goods, MCK, SOGAM and Tenke Fungurume Mining.

Established: 1939

Manager: Mihayo Kazembe

Stadium: Stade TP Mazembe

9. Raja Casablanca - Morocco

Established in 1949, the Moroccan team has a current market value of US$8.9mn. Nicknamed the Green Eagles, Raja Casablanca has played its home games at Mohammed V Athletic Complex since its opening in 1956.

The club has won multiple leagues and cups including: Afro-Asian Club Championship (once), the Moroccan League (11 times), the Moroccan Throne Cup (eight times), CAF Championship League (three times), CAF Confederation Cup (once), CAP Super Cup (twice), CAF Cup (once), the Arab Champions League (once) and the North African Club Cup (once). In 2013 the club - although it did not win - reached the FIFA Club World Cup final.

Sponsors of the club include: Legea, Hyundai and Siera Electronics

Established: 1949

Manger: Jamal Sellami

Stadium: Mohammed V Athletic Complex

8. Entente sportive sétifienne (ES Sétif) - Algeria

Established in 1958, the Algerian football club has a current market value of US$10.6mn and has had 19 presidents to date - the first being Ibrahim Dokomi. The club's home stadium Stade 8 Mai 1945 was built in 1945 and has a capacity of 25,000.

The club has won several league and cup titles, such as: Algerian Ligue Professionnelle 1 ( seven times), CAF Champions league (twice), Algerian Cup (eight times) and the Afro-Asia Cup (once).

The club's full name is Entente sportive sétifienne, but is often shortened to ES Sétif or ESS.

Sponsors of the club include: Kia, Djezzy and Joma

Established: 1958

Manager: Rachid Taoussi and Abdelhak Benchikha

Stadiums: Stade 8 Mai 1945

7. USM Alger - Algeria

Established in 1937, the Algerian football team has a current market value of US$10.6mn. USM Alger has won multiple leagues and cups including: Algerian Ligue Professionnelle 1 ( eight times), CAF Confederation Cup, Algerian Cup (eight times), Algerian Super Cup (twice) and the Arab Club Championship (Once).

The club currently owns its home stadium Omar Hamadi Stadium, which was built in 1935. The club also plays at Stade du 5 Juillet for its important international games.

Sponsors of the club include: Kia and Joma

Established: 1937

Manager: Billel Dziri

Stadiums: Omar Hamadi Stadium, Stade du 5 Juillet

6. Zamalek SC - Egypt

Established by a Egyptian lawyer - George Marzbach in 1911 - the club currently has a market value of US$11.3mn, with Mortada Mansour as its president.

In 1922, Zamalek SC won its first Egyptian Cup Championship - the first to be held in Egypt. 38 years later, the team went on to win its first league championship in 1960.

Following its victory in 1960, Zamalek SC went on to win 21 league and cup titles. Its most recent win was the 2014 Egypt Cup.

Sponsors of the club include: Puma, Saib Bank and Joma

Established: 1911

Manger: Milutin Sredojević

Stadiums: Cairo International Stadium, Petro Sport Stadium

5. Mamelodi Sundowns - South Africa

Established in the early 1960s, the Mamelodi Sundowns current market value is US$11.4mn, and was established by Frank “ABC” Motsepe, Roy Fischer, Ingle Singh and Bernard Hartze.

At the beginning of its sports journey the team was known as the Sundowns, it was not until 2004 when Patrice Motsepe increased his stakes in the team to 100%, that it became the Mamelodi Sundowns.

In 1967, the team joined the Federation of Professional Soccer League, reaching the finals of the Coca Cola Cup. By 2016, the Mamelodi Sundowns had won 16 league and Cup titles combined.

Sponsors of the club include: Puma, Nike and Telkom

Established: 1960s

Manager: Pitso Mosimane

Stadiums: Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium, Loftus Versfeld Stadium

4. Kaizer Chiefs - South Africa

Established in 1970, the club has a current market value of US$11.6mn, and was formed by African football player Kaizer Motaung. When his debut team, the Orlando Pirates was struggling with internal disagreements, Motaung - despite his best efforts - could not resolve the disagreements and so he formed the Kaizer XI that played friendly games. Following its positive response, Motaung decided to set up his own professional club transforming the friendly club into the Kaizer Chiefs FC in 1970.

Kaizer Chiefs soon became a major player within the region, winning its first league title in 1974. The team went on to win eight more league titles during the 70s.

In 1976, Motaung hung up his football boots to focus solely on guiding the Kaizer Chiefs.

Sponsors of the club include: Vodacom, Nike, Hollard, Toyota, Black Label, Medshield, Protours, Kaelo Xelus and Oinvest.

Established: 1970

Manager: Ernst Middendorp

Stadiums: Moses Mabhida Stadium, FNB Stadium

3. Club Africain - Tunisia

Established in 1920, Club Africain has a current market value of US$13.5mn. 2020 marks the Tunisian football club’s, 100 year anniversary. The club holds multiple league titles in the MEA region that date from 1942 to 2018.

Such titles include: Championnat de Tunisie de football (13), Coupe de Tunisie de football (13), Super Coupe de Tunisie de football (three), Coupe nord-africaine des clubs (two), Coupe arabe des vainqueurs de coupe (one), Ligue des champions arabes (one), Coupe du Maghreb des vainqueurs de coupe (one), Coupe du Maghreb des clubs champions (three), Coupe des clubs champions africains (one) and Coupe afro-asiatique des clubs (one).

Sponsors of the club include: CA Corporate, Ooredoo, Umbro, UIB, Mosaïque and Hayet.

Established: 1920

Manager: Lassaad Dridi

Stadiums: Stade Olympique de Radès

2. Espérance Sportive de Tunis - Tunisia

Established in 1919, Espérance Sportive de Tunis has a current market value of US$14mn and recently celebrated its 100 year anniversary. The team’s success can be dated back to its first domestic league title in 1942, however its most successful period has been the last 20 years where it won 14 league titles, including seven consecutively between 1998 and 2004!

By 2011, the team had won two continental titles and appeared at the FIFA Club World Cup for the first time. Seven years after finishing sixth at the FIFA Club World Cup 2011, the team returned to the World Cup in 2018 finishing fifth and again in 2019.

Sponsors of the club include: Umbro, Delice, Danone, Sherrington, Nivia Men, Université ULT and Taraji Store.

Established: 1919

Manger: Moïne Chaâbani

Stadiums: Stade Olympique de Radès

1. Al Ahly - Egypt

Established in 1907, Al Ahly is a 113 year-old Egyptian football club. Al Ahly currently has a market value of US$21.2mn, and was given the title of ‘African club of the century’ in 2000 by the Confederation of African Football.

As of 2019, the club has won a total of 137 official trophies including - 113 domestic (Egyptian Premier League, the Egyptian Cup and the Egyptian Super Cup), four regional and 20 continental (CAF Champions League, the defunct African Cup Winners’ Cup and the CAF Super Cup).

Sponsors of the club include: Shell Helix, Coca Cola, GLC Paints and Saib.

Established: 1907

Manger: René Weiler

Stadiums: Al Ahly Stadium, Cairo International Stadium and Borg El Arab Stadium