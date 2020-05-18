Easyfairs, organiser of Tank World Expo, has announced that His Excellency Eng. Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei, the UAE Minister of Energy, will open the show and deliver its keynote address.

Taking place on 12 & 13 April 2016 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Tank World Expo is the definitive tank storage event for the Middle East and North Africa regions and is officially supported by The UAE Ministry of Energy.

The UAE Minister of Energy has focused on sustainable development, coordinating and representing petroleum affairs and assuring that resources are utilised appropriately to support the national economy of the UAE. He has years of experience in various sectors, and is currently Chairman of the Federal Electricity and Water Authority, Chairman of Mubadala Petroleum Co. and of the Emirates Liquified Gas Co. He worked at the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) for 10 years, where he specialised in reservoir engineering and production operations, remaining on as a member of the Audit Committee. He is also a member of the Higher Advisory Committee of the Supreme Petroleum Council and a Director of both the Petroleum Development Co and the Dolphin Energy Co. Most recently he was appointed Managing Director of International Petroleum Investment Company, making him the ideal keynote speaker and the person to open the show.

Nick Powell, StocExpo & Tank Storage Portfolio Event Manager comments: “When we acquired Tank World Expo and made the decision to merge it with Tank Storage Middle East, we established the largest bulk liquid event for the region. Having His Excellency Eng. Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei opening the show and The UAE Ministry of Energy on board as a government supporter, is simply fantastic and really strengthens the position of our show.”

In addition to attracting The UAE Ministry of Energy, Tank World Expo can also boast many other major show supporters, including Horizon Terminals, ENOC, Fujirah, Gulf Petrochem and Star Energy Oil Tanking, as well as some of the world’s leading suppliers including Emerson Process Management, Kanon Loading Equipment, Ateco Tank Technology Engineering and Endress+Hauser, who will be launching products and services into the Middle Eastern and African markets. The show will also feature a two day conference programme led by industry experts.

Tank World Expo takes place on 12 & 13 April 2016 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. For more information on exhibiting, visiting or becoming a media partner, please contact Event Manager Nick Powell on +44 (0)20 8843 8801 or at [email protected], or visit the event website for more information: www.tankworldexpo.com.