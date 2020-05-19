World Congress for CFOs runs in Africa for first time

After winning the bid to host the event on behalf of the International Association for Finance Executives Institutes’ (IAFEI), the South African Institute for Business Accountants (SAIBA) will launch an international conference for CFOs today.

SAIBA is Africa’s first CFO organisation to be accepted as a member body of IAFEI. This will be the first time the World Congress for CFOs will be hosted in Africa. The two-day programme is plans to create greater awareness of issues delaying positive growth in the industry and concerns around financial management.

Day one (9 November) of the Congress will focus on political and economic issues such as the implications concerning Brexit, it’s impact on the EU and global economy, the developments in Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS), as well as rating agencies and corporate governance.

Day two (10 November) will centre on technological innovations and its impact on financial executive management, leadership, stakeholder management and managing market risk. Feedback and thought development are important objectives and IAFEI will be concluding the Congress with round table discussions by various international committees, giving congress attendees the opportunity to engage with speakers.

Speakers include thought-leaders such as the Chairman of the King Committee, Judge Mervyn King (RSA); CFO of RSA Parliament (keynote address), Manenzhe Manenzhe; CEO of the SA Institute for Tax Professionals, Keith Engel (RSA); KPMG Cyber Security Manager (RSA), Nathan Desfontaines; Chairman of IAFEI (Italy), Fausto Cosi; president of BDO Capital & Investment Corporation, Eduardo Francisco (Philippines) and Michael Jordaan, former CEO of FNB and Head of Montegray Capital (RSA) as well as Nicolaas van Wyk who is the CEO of SAIBA and a board member of the global CFO body, the International Association of Finance Executive Institutes (IAFEI).

A percentage of the Congress’ proceeds will be donated to the International Organisation of Migration.

