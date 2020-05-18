According to the Dubai Land Department, more than AED 57 billion was invested in real estate in Dubai during the first half of 2016. And DAMAC Properties has been one of the major contributors to this, announcing 10 major projects in 2016.

The projects are:

AYKON City hotel apartments AYKON City hotel rooms AYKON City residential apartments XV Villas at AKOYA by DAMAC The Beach by Maison De Ville Tower 108 AKOYA Cuatro Villas AKOYA Imagine AKOYA Imagine plots AKOYA Imagine

Ziad El Chaar, Managing Director, DAMAC Properties, commented: “We are pleased to bring to market a further range of projects for discerning customers and investors looking for a choice of attractive and lucrative investment opportunities. With exclusive, luxury residential apartments in the most convenient and easily accessible locations, we offer premium quality combined with the assurance of strong financial returns.

“As we continue to deliver outstanding projects, cementing our position as one of the Middle East’s leading real estate developers, we believe the market is set to deliver significant growth and opportunity in the near future. With an economy that constantly outperforms the region, Dubai continues to develop as one of most attractive locations for real estate investors in the world.”

DAMAC Properties is the leading luxury developer in the region, with a footprint that extends across the Middle East with projects in the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Lebanon.

As of 30 June 2016, DAMAC Properties has delivered approximately 16,000 homes. The company has a development portfolio of over 44,000 units at various stages of progress and planning, comprising more than 13,000 hotel rooms, serviced apartments and hotel villas, which will be managed by its hospitality arm, DAMAC Hotels & Resorts. With vision and momentum, DAMAC Properties is building the next generation of Middle East luxury living.