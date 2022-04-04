Reply helps Snam transform the energy and utility sector

Globally, the energy sector is undergoing a profound transformation. The way that energy is being produced, distributed and sold is transitioning to complete decarbonisation to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

Elena Previtera , Senior Partner at Reply, explains that in order to meet these targets, “an unprecedented acceleration in public and private investments, aimed at supporting research and industrial-scale implementation of new technologies for the generation, distribution and efficient use of energy” is needed.

She adds: “We are noticing that the energy sector is making pervasive use of technology such as the internet of things (IoT), advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI).”

With these technologies, the goal is to secure real-time interaction of network devices, supporting new business processes as well as the management of micro-generation and storage systems. “The technology helps to store energy in order to distribute its use throughout the day and to adhere to energy flexibility or grid balancing events,” says Previtera.

Reply’s role in the industry transformation

By combining its in-depth knowledge of the energy and utility market with its unique processes and distinctive ability to design, implement and manage application and technology solutions, Reply supports the transformation of the management models of operators in the sector and the verticalisation of specific skills and solutions.

Previtera says: “We support energy generation, sales and distribution companies in defining and developing new operating models in various areas, and encourage the introduction of energy policies in line with global objectives.”

Reply and Snam’s collaboration

Over the years, Reply has initiated and consolidated important collaborations with Snam, both in support of traditional business lines and in order to meet the needs of new businesses supporting the energy transition.

Energy efficiency: “Through Renovit, a group's operating company, Snam offers innovative energy efficiency solutions to residential customers, businesses and public administration. The platform dedicated to monitoring energy consumption and performance developed with us, is definitely one of the assets that best represent Snam's attention to sustainability,” says Previtera.

Traditional business: “Another important area of collaboration with Snam concerns the support for traditional transport, storage and regasification business lines with the introduction of drones and artificial intelligence, or the design of cloud and edge computing solutions. In addition, we have deep expertise in the development of technological solutions for process automation. A successful initiative is the one in the Supply Chain area where we work on the automation of some processes in the Procure-to-pay chain” adds Previtera.

Cybersecurity: “Reply supports Snam at all stages, from technological initiatives to organisational projects. Specifically, the design and implementation of a CyberSOC active 24/7 for continuous incident prevention, detection and response activities; solutions focused on the preventive analysis of threats; the analysis and assessment of systemic crisis management capabilities and resilience of business processes; and the implementation of a third-party risk management process to detect and manage risks in the supply chain,” explains Previtera.

Reflecting on Reply’s partnership with Snam, Previtera says: “In order to meet the challenges and enable new business models through the introduction of new technologies, it is fundamental for a company like Snam to be able to count on partners to test and guide the adoption of new digital solutions on a large scale and from an international perspective.

“Reply's value is the result of its strong process and technological specialisation, its ability to introduce innovation as a key factor to enable new business models and its capacity to create solutions that are increasingly oriented to meet the needs not only of the specific business but also to consider sustainability aspects.”





