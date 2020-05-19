Accenture to acquire Gekko for cloud innovation

In a recent agreement, Accenture intends to acquire the French AWS consultant Gekko to drive cloud innovation for Global Enterprises.

The acquisition of Gekko would expand Accenture's AWS resources for clients in France and Europe to support industry specific enterprise migrations and development on cloud platforms.

“The combination of Gekko’s deep skills in AWS with Accenture’s industry knowledge and experience in global large-scale cloud initiatives would now provide highly differentiated end-to-end services to the European market. Clients would benefit from full range cloud services including strategy ideation, migration and managed services,” commented Accenture.

The intended acquisition will require prior consultation with relevant work councils and be subject to customary closing conditions. However the financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

“The acquisition of Gekko would underscore our multi-cloud strategy and would expand our AWS capabilities for clients to realize incremental business value through a cloud adoption and DevOps transformation. It would increase our on-shore AWS fully automated cloud operations and FinOps capabilities with Gekko’s delivery center located in the west of France. The acquisition of Gekko would enhance our position as one of the leading providers of AWS expertise and cloud transformation in the French market,” said Cedric Le Yeuc’h, managing director at Accenture Technology in France and Benelux.

The AWS consultant for integration and management services - Gekko - has over 100 trained cloud professionals, with more than 85 AWS certifications and a strong relationship with the company. Gekko is also an AWS Advanced partner, holding a competency in Storage, as well as being an AWS Authorised Training partner and a part of the AWS Solution Provider and Well Architected Framework program.

“Aligned with our development strategy, the acquisition of Gekko would be another significant addition because it would give clients more support for public cloud options. Gekko would also be a major opportunity to accelerate our growth strategy in France,” said Olivier Girard, Accenture’s Geographic Unit managing director for France and Benelux.

“Accenture’s advantage is our ability to keep pace with evolving customer expectations. Our clients call on Accenture to help them innovate and transform their business. Gekko would bring key cloud, AI and DevOps skills and would help us serve a greater and more diverse range of clients in France and the broader European market.”

Since its establishment in 2015, Gekko has helped over 80 companies to design, deploy and maintain a flexible, connected and secure cloud infrastructure.

“In the fast-growing cloud market, joining Accenture would be a unique opportunity to help even more organizations to leverage journey to the cloud for accelerating their digital transformations, growing their businesses and improving customer experiences,” adds Roland Esnis and Julien Favre, co-founders and CEOs of Gekko.

“By combining the renowned talent, reputation and capabilities of Gekko with Accenture’s strong team of AWS practitioners in France, we would be better positioned to lead the industry in cloud services in France,” he concludes.

