AppDynamics’ application performance management solution

AppDynamics is a San Francisco, California-based subsidiary of technology giant Cisco, specialising in application performance management (APM).

APM involves providing insights into how applications are performing and interacting. In the complex cloud-based technology stacks common to modern enterprises, that service is increasingly vital.

The company’s offering includes support for migrating to hybrid and multi cloud environments with cloud monitoring providing real time insight. Its AI-enabled Cognition Engine is able to identify and automate fixes, while a built in data visualisation solution allows the correlation of customers with their app experiences to fix issues.

Its infrastructure monitoring solution, meanwhile, allows visibility across the organisation, whether technology is on premises or in the cloud.

Vendor neutral, AppDynamics supports technologies ranging from AWS, to Azure, Kubernetes, SAP Monitoring and more.

Having been founded in 2008, the company grew steadily until Cisco acquired the company for $3.7bn in March 2017.

In a press release at the time, Rowan Trollope, Cisco senior vice president, said: "Applications have become the lifeblood of a company's success. Keeping those apps running and performing well has never been more important. Unfortunately, that job has only gotten harder, as IT departments and developers struggle with a tangled web of disconnected, complex data that's hard to understand. The combination of Cisco and AppDynamics will allow us to provide end to end visibility and intelligence from the network through to the application; which, combined with security and scale, and will help IT to drive a new level of business results."