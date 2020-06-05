Automation Anywhere: free software bots to combat COVID-19

Users of Automation Anywhere’s free Community Edition - the company’s free version of its web-based, cloud-native digital workforce platform - can gain access to the Community Edition Bot Pack, which includes a library of free and ready to use software bots to help not only automate a wide range of simple tasks but complex business processes too.

The announcement comes as part of the company’s efforts to enable business continuity and employee productivity amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Intelligent automation has become a force of good to help reduce risks and increase efficiencies, from frontline workers to back office experts,” said Milan Sheth, EVP - IMEA of Automation Anywhere. “By offering free, ready to use bots, we are tearing down barriers to innovation and problem solving – making it easier for individuals and businesses the world over to come together as a community and start a grassroots movement to combat Covid-19 through the power of automation.”

Developed by intelligent Robotic Process Automation (RPA) experts at Automation Anywhere and the global RPA developer community, the free bots have been designed to automate processes in key business areas impacted the most by COVID-19 such as: business continuity, remote working, employee productivity and team communications to name a few.

The Community Edition Bot Pack: A library of ready to use software bots

The remote employee cloud backup bot

The remote employee cloud backup bot, allows companies to automate repetitive, manual processes to help employees to work remotely, as well as establish cloud backups in order to protect their work. Combined with the Slack notification and Salesforce report extractor bots, companies can also facilitate business continuity and communication across distributed teams.

The Excel data lookup bot

The Excel data lookup bot, this bots helps employees find data based on a column or row in an Excel document.

The essentials shopping assistant bot

The essentials shopping assistant bot allows companies to search online sites in order to automatically identify local stores with essential items in stock such as disinfectant wipes, hand sanitiser, and toilet paper. The bot then provides updates via email.

The advisories bot

The advisories bot, this bot collects the relevant policy information in localities, as well as providing national and global stats relating to COVID-19 outbreaks and trends.

“Automation Anywhere will continue to expand this free offering with new bots added every week to help businesses and individuals stay productive in these turbulent times,” commented Automation Anywhere in a company statement.

For more information on Automation Anywhere’s Community Edition Bot Pack, click here, or for more information on how to build bots at any skill level via Automation Anywhere’s Community Edition, click here!

