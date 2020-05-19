Daimler invests in innovative British mapping startup what3words, taking 10% stake

Daimler has taken a 10% stake in what3words, the British startup responsible for an innovative new digital mapping system.

what3words has created a unique, three-word address for every 3x3m space on the globe, with Mongolia last year becoming the first country to adopt the system as its national postal code.

Daimler, which also has a stake in location services firm in HERE Technologies, plans to integrate the unique framework in its new infotainment system, the 'Mercedes-Benz User Experience'.

Drivers will be able to use the three-word identification method, through both text and voice input software, to navigate to their desired destination. It will become the first automaker to endorse what3words.

"With Mercedes-Benz User Experience, we have moved one big step closer to our goal of making the vehicle into a mobile assistant", said Sajjad Khan, Vice President of Digital Vehicle & Mobility at Daimler.

"Our collaboration with what3words is heading in exactly this direction: Inputting locations in a simple way makes life easier for our customers and ensures a special experience.

"For this reason, we will further expand out cooperation with what3words in the future and develop new fields of application."