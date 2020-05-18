Article
Technology

Emirates Skywards signs deal with Careem

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
Emirates Skywards has signed a deal with Careem, the region’s leading car booking app.

The partnership provides Emirates Skywards  members with redemption opportunities – and they can accrue Skywards Miles when using Careem services in the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Pakistan, Kuwait and Morocco.

Emirates Skywards is an award-winning frequent flyer program from Emirates, with four tiers of membership - Blue, Silver, Gold and Platinum - with each membership tier providing exclusive privileges. Emirates Skywards members earn Skywards Miles when they fly on Emirates or partner airlines, or when they use the program’s designated hotels, car rentals, financial, leisure and lifestyle partners.

