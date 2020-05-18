Emirates Skywards signs deal with Careem

Emirates Skywards has signed a deal with Careem, the region’s leading car booking app.

The partnership provides Emirates Skywards members with redemption opportunities – and they can accrue Skywards Miles when using Careem services in the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Pakistan, Kuwait and Morocco.

Emirates Skywards is an award-winning frequent flyer program from Emirates, with four tiers of membership - Blue, Silver, Gold and Platinum - with each membership tier providing exclusive privileges. Emirates Skywards members earn Skywards Miles when they fly on Emirates or partner airlines, or when they use the program’s designated hotels, car rentals, financial, leisure and lifestyle partners.

Follow @BusinessRevME

Read the November 2016 issue of Business Review Middle East magazine