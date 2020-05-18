Article
Etihad Airways chooses OpenLink for risk management

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
Etihad Airways has selected OpenLink for its commodities, treasury and enterprise risk management, in a move to consolidate its fuel risk management and treasury business into a single strategic platform.

Adam Boukadida, Etihad Airways Deputy Treasurer, said: “As we expand, aligning with a partner who has a proven track record of success is essential. OpenLink was the standout choice as a ‘one-stop’ solution to cater for and support the daily treasury core functions in the most efficient manner, i.e. cash management or funding, in-house banking, trade capture and settlement of foreign exchange, money market, loan, lease, IRS and fuel hedging payments and Islamic equivalents.”

Amer Attar, Director of Business Development, Middle East and Africa at OpenLink commented: "Working with Etihad Airways is a sign of our commitment to the region. This commitment is supported by our expanding presence with a larger team and offices in Dubai, which allows us to develop closer partnerships and additional engagements in the region.”

