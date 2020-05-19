Finalists announced for West Africa Mobile Awards
The 2017 shortlisted finalists for the second West Africa Mobile Awards (WAMAS) has been announced today.
An excellent response drew over 150 submissions from across 14 countries. Following the success of last year’s WAMAS, 2017 has produced a vast array of entries from new technologies and services to established ventures, all driving progress in West Africa.
The WAMAS are supported by BBM, Mobile West Africa (MWA), AppsAfrica.com, Wimbart PR, Dress Me Outlet, Kasi Insights among others.
A judging panel featuring experts from AppsTech, Disrupt Africa, TechLoy, Women In Tech Africa, CcHub and many others worked together to create the shortlist. The shortlisted finalists by category are as follows:
Best App
JORG Technologies, MyAds Global, PayWithCapture, ScholarX, Sliide Airtime
Commerce & Retail
BrowseDotCom, BuyOverChat Technologies, Dress Me Outlet, Jiji.ng, OLX
FinTech
Bincom ICT Solution, Flutterwave, GoodWealth, Mahindra Comviva, Piggybank Nigeria
Mobile Education
Alassaut.com, iConcepts, Opportunity Space, Optiweb Communications, Solutech.edu.sn
Mobile Innovation
Eskimi, MallforAfrica, Optiweb Communications, Sliide Airtime, VAS2Nets Technologies
Mobile Marketing Campaign
Bloom Interactive, Cloomify, Tecno Mobile, The Guardian, Unilever
Social Impact
Dimagi, Human Network International, Mahindra Comviva, MOBicure, MTN Nigeria
Social, News & Entertainment
BattaBox, Bloom Interactive, Media Navigation, Optiweb Communications, The Guardian
Outstanding Industry Achievement
Faith Adesemowo, Omobola Johnson, Rebecca Enonchong, Ugo Okoye, Vytautas Paukstys
Young Gun of the Year Award
Andrew Airelobhegbe (ogaVenue), Corbyn Munnik (Sliide Airtime), Iyin Aboyeji (Flutterwave), Lum-Neh Angela (Opportunity Space), Odionye Confidence (Beat Traffik)
All shortlisted companies will be celebrated and the winners announced during an awards gala party on the evening of 18 May at Rooftop Lagos with over 150 mobile industry executives, international media, investors, prestigious judges and sponsors.