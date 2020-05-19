Finalists announced for West Africa Mobile Awards

The 2017 shortlisted finalists for the second West Africa Mobile Awards (WAMAS) has been announced today.

An excellent response drew over 150 submissions from across 14 countries. Following the success of last year’s WAMAS, 2017 has produced a vast array of entries from new technologies and services to established ventures, all driving progress in West Africa.

The WAMAS are supported by BBM, Mobile West Africa (MWA), AppsAfrica.com, Wimbart PR, Dress Me Outlet, Kasi Insights among others.

A judging panel featuring experts from AppsTech, Disrupt Africa, TechLoy, Women In Tech Africa, CcHub and many others worked together to create the shortlist. The shortlisted finalists by category are as follows:

Best App

JORG Technologies, MyAds Global, PayWithCapture, ScholarX, Sliide Airtime

Commerce & Retail

BrowseDotCom, BuyOverChat Technologies, Dress Me Outlet, Jiji.ng, OLX

FinTech

Bincom ICT Solution, Flutterwave, GoodWealth, Mahindra Comviva, Piggybank Nigeria

Mobile Education

Alassaut.com, iConcepts, Opportunity Space, Optiweb Communications, Solutech.edu.sn

Mobile Innovation

Eskimi, MallforAfrica, Optiweb Communications, Sliide Airtime, VAS2Nets Technologies

Mobile Marketing Campaign

Bloom Interactive, Cloomify, Tecno Mobile, The Guardian, Unilever

Social Impact

Dimagi, Human Network International, Mahindra Comviva, MOBicure, MTN Nigeria

Social, News & Entertainment

BattaBox, Bloom Interactive, Media Navigation, Optiweb Communications, The Guardian

Outstanding Industry Achievement

Faith Adesemowo, Omobola Johnson, Rebecca Enonchong, Ugo Okoye, Vytautas Paukstys

Young Gun of the Year Award

Andrew Airelobhegbe (ogaVenue), Corbyn Munnik (Sliide Airtime), Iyin Aboyeji (Flutterwave), Lum-Neh Angela (Opportunity Space), Odionye Confidence (Beat Traffik)

All shortlisted companies will be celebrated and the winners announced during an awards gala party on the evening of 18 May at Rooftop Lagos with over 150 mobile industry executives, international media, investors, prestigious judges and sponsors.