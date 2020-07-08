Hayat Communications: Driving value across the Middle East

Hayat Communications is a publicly listed entity on the Kuwait Stock Exchange, primarily focused on the communications industry. Hayat is considered a top tier partner in the communications industry and is recognised as being one of the top five service suppliers across the Arabian Gulf, specifically for the MENASA generally.

The organisation aims to offer solutions which enhance communication modes and will emerge as a provider of choice in offering networked highways. Hayat’s services for design, supply, build and management of various types of Fixed Line and Wireless Networks is namely Mobile Industry, Fiber Rollout, Security & Surveillance and Enterprise IT & Low Voltage.

Its solutions are:

Camouflage

Fiber

Hybrid

Power

Rapid Deployment

Data Center

Software

Supplier relationship management (SRM) is a key task for a supply chain department and Hayat and Vodafone Qatar have formed a key, strategic business relationship. Speaking in July’s edition of Supply Chain Digital, Hisham Nehme, Head of Supply Chain at Vodafone Qatar commented: “Making suppliers and businesses happy is essential to success for any supply chain expert or professional,” explains Nehme. “The partners we have locally and internationally are why we are successful. We build relationships with suppliers in different industries, focusing on encouraging local suppliers to invest more in the telecom industry. We have strategic suppliers in IT. We also have suppliers in the telecom industry like Hayat whom we count on for a lot of projects.”

Hayat Communications Equipment shelters are considered the benchmark for quality and security within the market. Having been made from the most durable materials, they are designed to withstand extreme weather conditions, ranging from monsoon rains to desert sandstorms. Its modular containers have been custom designed to be suitable for future expansions as well. Hayat Communications structural solutions have been deployed across the telecom and defence industries from rooftop to greenfield sites. Hayat’s goal has always been to provide the most efficient designs in order to shorten timelines and decrease costs.

With the future in mind, Hayat’s vision is to be the partner of choice as a major service provider of networks in communications and technology.