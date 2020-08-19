IBM iX: Bringing The Next-Generation To Life

State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) exclusively spoke to Business Chief EMEA in its August edition, and IBM iX was recognised as one of the company’s key strategic partners in this, as the businesses have worked closely together over a long relationship to create a customer-centric digital experience platform, capable of delivering more efficient, localised content.

SSGA, specialists in developing and delivering next-generation digital experiences, capable of improving EFT sales and propelling growth, have grown to expect the momentum in the asset management industry to change at a moment’s notice.

As demand for personalised content across its global practices, SSGA has grasped the opportunity to completely reimagine its digital experience, bringing its global presence together with unity, and making it more efficient and effective.

Creating this unified platform, with increased efficiency and effectiveness, is where IBM iX has played such a significant and important role. SSGA identified a need to improve its understanding of the needs of its users across the board. Without this, SSGA could never deliver a truly frictionless experience to its customer base.

IBM iX and SSGA partnered up, and set out to develop and build an integrated digital platform, ready to meet and support the needs of their customers. This solution was created, not only to support customer needs, but also to establish and help to grow the correct capabilities of content and digital centres of excellence, capable of supporting and driving measurable business value and ROI.

With a design-led, human-centred team and approach to business, IBM iX and SSGA were able to work together to create a unified global digital experience platform, which could be customised by region, language, and even investor types. This platform was further complemented by a platform for marketing data, which provided a 360-degree view on personalised data for customers.

Using the Adobe Experience Manager platform, IBM iX was able to develop and replace a number of customer legacy systems, all of which were proving to be costly to manage and were resulting in disappointing outcomes.

Since launching the platform, SSGA has been able to deliver significant savings, thanks to IBM iX. Enabled by Adobe Experience Cloud’s suite of solutions, services and applications, SSGA is now able to make its decisions based on actionable data insights, interacting with customers and their content, and unveiling what is most valuable to clients.