Article
Technology

Jeremy Clarkson: Amazon Prime soon available in Canada

By Polycarp Kazaresam
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson has stated that Amazon Prime’s video service will be available in Canada this December.

Clarkson is starting promotion for his next series The Grand Tour, and released a video of fans complaining about Amazon Prime’s limited geographical reach. After, he tweeted: "So. People of Ireland, Canada, Australia and pretty well everywhere else. You will be able to watch the Grand Tour. Amazon has gone global."

When asked for clarification, a spokesperson for the web retailing giant responded: "We are excited to announce that The Grand Tour will be able to be streamed from over 200 countries and territories around the world in December."

Amazon Prime's video service is currently available in the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, Germany and according to media reports, just launched in Australia.

Amazon Prime is available in Canada, but involves an expedited two-day delivery service that costs $79 a year. In the U.S, in addition to delivery that cost also includes the web retailer's video and music streaming services.

 

SOURCE: [CBC]

Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability