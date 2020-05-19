Mercedes-Benz Trucks creates first metal 3D-printed component

Mercedes-Benz Trucks has created the first 3D-printed spare parts made of metal.

The first 3D printed part to be created is a highly-resistant thermostat cover for truck and Unimog models from older model series. The parts have been stringently tested and their quality has been assured, so Mercedes-Benz is celebrating the premiere of their official usage. This innovation has ensured that the company is the technological leader in cutting-edge 3D printing for metal components.

Andreas Deuschle, Head of Marketing & Operations in Customer Services & Parts at Mercedes-Benz Trucks, said: "With the introduction of 3D metal printing technology, Mercedes-Benz Trucks is reasserting its pioneering role among global commercial vehicle manufacturers. We ensure the same functionality, reliability, durability and cost-effectiveness with 3D metal parts as we do with conventionally produced parts."

3D printing has become an increasingly successful venture for Mercedes-Benz trucks, and the Customer Services & Parts division of the business is working with researches and pre-developers at Daimler AG to improve and expand the quality of the latest 3D processes for plastic parts, which has established itself as an additional production method.

Deuschle continued: "The availability of spare parts during a workshop visit is essential for our customers – no matter how old the truck is, or where it is located. The particular added value of 3D printing technology is that it considerably increases speed and flexibility, especially when producing spare and special parts. This gives us completely new possibilities for offering our customers spare parts rapidly and at attractive prices, even long after series production has ceased.”

The thermostat cover shows how spare parts can be made with high quality and for vehicles that have already ceased production. The parts are made in small batches and advanced digitalisation means that even the most specific components can be ordered from Mercedes-Benz Trucks and delivered anywhere in the world.