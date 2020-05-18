Article
Technology

Networkers foregather in Dubai

By John O'Hanlon
May 18, 2020
The latest Middle East Network Operators Group (MENOG15) and Réseaux IP Européens Network Coordination Centre (RIPE NCC) Regional Meeting will be held from 28 March until 2 April 2015 in Dubai. MENOG is a group that offers network engineers and other technical staff the opportunity to share their experiences and knowledge, and identify areas for regional cooperation. RIPE is the Amsterdam based Regional Internet Registry (RIR) for Europe, the Middle East and parts of Central Asia.

MENOG15 is the 15th meeting of a series that started in 2007 – they are not strictly annual. It offers a great opportunity to network with colleagues sharing experiences and knowledge, presenting and discussing latest networking innovations and discover new business models and applications. It is a highly selective meeting attended by experts and interested people from industry, academia and government.

The Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (TRA) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will host the MENOG15 Workshops on DNS operation, DNSSEC and advanced routing between March 28 and 31 March 2015. The MENOG15 conference, attended by 250 ICT professionals and academics, will be held on 1 & 2 April 2015 at Hyatt Park hotel in Dubai.

