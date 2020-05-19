Panasonic introduces connected products at MWC

Panasonic has introduced its first range of connected products at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The collection includes connected technology for cars, public spaces and security, including the formal availability launch of the Panasonic Nubo, the industry's first mobile connected 4G monitoring camera.

"Mobile World Congress brings together Panasonic's consumer, automotive, business technology, industrial and eco solutions divisions," said Tony O'Brien, Deputy Managing Director of Panasonic System Solutions Europe. "While we continue to have a very strong consumer electronics presence, increasingly revenue and growth is coming from our B2B sectors. Mobile World Congress gives us a chance to demonstrate how connected products are helping on that journey."

In automotive, Ficosa, in which Panasonic took a 49 percent stake in 2015, introduced its Smart Connectivity Module. It integrates antennas, tuners and a local server to create a new generation of connected car, which allows multiple users to simultaneously browse the web, watch movies, listen to music, play online games and access GPS, from different mobile devices.

For public spaces, Panasonic Light ID links smartphones with digital signage, providing detailed information through blinking LEDs at a speed unrecognisable to the human eye. The system uses a dedicated mobile app to instantly share content between Light ID transmitters, such as displays and LED signboards, to smartphones.

In personal security, Panasonic announced the availability of Nubo, The world's first 3G/4G Mobile Video Camera which allows users to monitor and treasure their valuables without the need for Wi-Fi.

