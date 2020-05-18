Proserv partners with KLAW Products in Middle East

Global technology services company Proserv has formed a partnership with KLAW Products to offer an enhanced field safety service preventing offshore spills in the Middle East.

KLAW Products, an oilfield equipment provider, supplies breakaway couplings and emergency release systems for the safe transfer of hazardous and non-hazardous material. This agreement will see Proserv offering KLAW’s products across the region while also delivering in-country technical support.

Garry Kidd, Vice President at Proserv, said: “Establishing a partnership with KLAW Products is very exciting for Proserv. Not only can we provide this service supporting operators in improving the safety of their work, but we can also offer our UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia customers unrivalled response speeds, enhanced customer service and technical support across the KLAW product range.”

Dominic Hinchey, Sales Director at KLAW Products, added: “We are delighted to be working with Proserv. Their local knowledge and technical expertise will prove to be invaluable to companies involved in the transfer of liquids and gases.”

Proserv, which operates worldwide through 25 operating centres based in 11 countries, has a 40-year track record in delivering world-class products and services for the energy industry, particularly in the subsea, production and drilling market sectors.

Follow @BusinessRevME

Read the August 2016 issue of Business Review Middle East magazine