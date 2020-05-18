Smart Data Summit: recognising the value of data monetisation in business

‘Customer is king’ has always been the mantra of service oriented companies. To provide improved customer service and enhanced experience, organisations are looking at ways to capitalise on the power of big data. The true value of data to boost decision making was undervalued till some years back. Data as an asset has now been transformed into a monetised product. Simply put, the monetisation of data is the procedure of converting the data into something valuable and useful one that helps to make a smart decision based on multiple insight sources.

With more than one method of directly engaging with consumers, organisations are coping with the sheer pace as well as the difficulty of engaging in real time over social media, offline events, web, online events, email, mobile devices, e-commerce storefronts, to name a few. Equipped with insights, companies are introducing innovative products and solution-based services based on the requirements of their customers for better customer experience and engagement. It is important to note that the expectations of customers are increasing fast, so companies need to know what customers want, how and when they want the required thing.

“Data monetisation is fast becoming the need of the hour. These useful tools provide the opportunity to innovate instead of following any pre-determined path. The skill to cooperate seamlessly with consumers across numerous exciting digital channels needs an urgent strategy enabled by analytic insights and data”, commented Mr Brad Hariharan, Regional Director, Expotrade Middle East.

The data monetisation process has created lots of opportunities for companies with essential data quantity to leverage under-tapped and untapped information and develop new revenue sources. For speeding up decision making and insight generation, business professionals have increased their IT spend in data discovery or data visualisation platforms.

The opportunity offered by big data is truly leading the consumers to wait for more, making the government organisations expect greater transparency, raising expectations for more profitable operations. Organisations across the world have opted for data monetisation to deliver better customer engagement and experience.

