Article
Technology

Statkraft in discussions to build Norway data centres following tax system change

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Norway is set for an influx of new data centre projects after a tax rule change prompted Statkraft to begin discussions with major companies.

The country has been left behind by its Scandinavian neighbours in recent years, with both Google and Apple among those planning to construct significant data centres in the region.

A property tax break for exempted data centres was introduced at the start of the year, however, and it's now expected that businesses will look to exploit Norway's abundance of hydroelectric power.

See also:


Statkraft - the country's leading power supplier - recently diversted its entire portfolio of offshore wind assets for upwards of €1.5bn, with that money set to be reinvested. 

"You had unnecessary taxation in this business and this risk is now gone. We are working hard to get some contracts signed but I couldn’t say by when," its CEO Christian Rynning-Toennesen told Reuters.

"Competition is tough but we have a good offering. (Norway is now) a good place to establish an advanced computer based business."

Norway data centresStatkraft data centresData centres EuropeData centre projects
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability