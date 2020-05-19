Article
Technology

Telecel Seeks Expansion Funding and Penalties for Unlicensed Operators in Zimbabwe

By Kgothatso Kage Kgiba
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Telecel, Zimbabwe’s second largest mobile service operators, is in talk with banks in a bid to secure $200 million funding for its expansion plans.

The company, which is jointly owned by Telecel Globe, a subsidiary of Orascom Telecom Company, and the Empowerment Corporation, is looking to increase its subscriber network by a half a million from the current five million by the end of the year.

The company’s General Manager, Angeline Vere, outlined the company plan for expansion while appealing to the Zimbabwean Government to tighten legislation against those people not licensed to provide telecommunications’ services which were adversely affecting Telecel’s growth.

She told the parliamentary portfolio committee on communication technology: “Our appeal to you as legislators is to review the laws to ensure penalties are stringent to deter these criminals.”

Telecel has a 28 percent market share and is also looking to increase its active subscriber base to 3.3millin from 2.3 million.

It is also aiming to increases its 3G reach and has already started fibre optic connectivity and finalised a move from microwave connection to fibre for the Harare to Gweru route and was working on Gweru to Bulawayo.

TelcelTelcel GlobeOrascom Telecom CompanyAngeline Vere
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability