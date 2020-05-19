What to Expect from the Africa Tech Summit 2019

The Africa Tech Summit is under a week away, here is what to expect from the event:

As a part of the London Tech week, the Africa Tech summit will take place June 11. 2019. The event is the fourth of its kind, and will provide the opportunity to speak to and hear from African business leaders, as well as networking opportunities with international tech leaders and investors to drive growth in Africa.

Over 250 key stakeholders from across the country will be in attendance at the 5 Star Leonardo Royal Hotel London St Paul’s, situated next to St Paul's Cathedral.

The conference will host over 50 expert speakers, including Erick Yong of GreenTec Capital, Chijioke Dozie of OneFi & Caron, Tunde Kehinde of Lidya, and Tomy Davies of Lagos Angel Network (LAN).

The morning will begin with Blockchain and Crypto for Africa, featuring talks from Edward George, CNO of Kleos; Ted Lin, Chief Growth Officer of Binance; Elizabeth Rosiello, CEO and Founder of BitPesa, amongst many others.

Pitch Live will take place mid morning, allowing ventures to showcase their services, as well as seeking new partners or funding.

The African Fintech Landscape boasts an impressive range of speakers such as: Selma Ribica, Venture Partner of AfricInvest; Omosalewa “O” Adeyemi, responsible for Global Partnerships at Flutterwave; Simeon Ononobi, CEO of ThankUCash; Saad Sheikh, Principal TLG Capital; and Richard Woodhull, the Director of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC)

SEE MORE:

Other sessions include Tech for Good, Women in Tech, Venture Capital, and several networking opportunities throughout the day.

The event was first launched in 2016 with the goal of connecting European and African markets together to share ideas and drive respective economies. Previous speakers include: FC, EcoBank, Savannah Fund, Etisalat Nigeria, Draper Dark Flow, Safaricom, Atlas Mara, FNB, Standard Bank, Opera Software, BRCK, BBOXX, CcHUb Nigeria, Orange Digital Ventures, Leapfrog Investments, Barclays, ABAN, TechStars, MEST, Standard Chartered, Worldreader, Linklaters, Mobi Hunter, Singularity Investments and BitPesa.

The flagship event in Africa, the Africa Tech Summit Kigali, takes place in February 14-15. 2020.