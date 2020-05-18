Omantel, the Sultanate’s leading provider of integrated telecommunication services has once again been voted the best telecoms service operator in an annual independent brand survey conducted by the prestigious ‘Business Today’ magazine. Omantel was selected as the most favored brand within the majority of categories in the annual survey, reinforcing the company’s leading position across different customer segments.



Published in the January 2016 edition of ‘Business Today’, the ‘Best Brands’ survey canvassed more than 1,000 respondents who were drawn from a cross section of Oman’s business community and general public, including high profile Company Chairmen, CEOs and General Managers. The survey sought their opinion on the best telecommunications service provider, with results giving Omantel the clear lead as the number one telecom brand in the Sultanate, preferred in both the popular choice and management choice categories.



Commenting on the ‘Best Brand’ ranking for Omantel in the Sultanate, Omantel CEO, Talal Al Mamari noted, “We thank all of our customers for the trust they place in us, voting Omantel as the best and most preferred telecom brand in Oman. More than 3 million customers in Oman choose us for a reason. The confidence they place in us to deliver reliable and relevant services across the Sultanate is something we take very seriously, and indeed, our continued growth is strong evidence of our customers’ trust in our products and services.”



He added, “We are very proud to once again to receive this recognition from the Sultanate’s top business executives and the general public who participated in this independent annual brand survey. Oman is one of most digitally connected countries in the region, however our position as ‘Best Brand’ reminds us to not sit on our laurels, and to boldly innovate and invest for the future growth of Omantel and the nation. “



The ‘Best Brand’ recognition also highlighted the strong preference from the business community to select Omantel as their telecommunications provider of choice, signaling high levels of trust given by Oman’s top corporates in the oil & gas, banking, industrial and insurance sectors.



Commenting on the survey results, Todd Dick, VP of Corporate Business noted, “Customer satisfaction is our number one priority and it is the team spirit and dedication of our staff that makes it possible for us to deliver the very best telecommunications experience for every one of our customers in Oman.”



He added, “At Omantel, we have, and will continue to invest greatly in the expansion and modernization of our nationwide network to offer customers the widest choice of tailored telecom solutions, the most extensive network reach, and the best customer service experience. Access to mobile and broadband services are a key enabler for economic diversification in Oman, providing a foundation for businesses to grow and prosper and providing the right environment for SME’s to get their new businesses up and running, regardless of where they are located across the country”.



In 2015, Omantel was also voted as the ‘Most Trusted Brand’ in the telecom sector in the Sultanate as per the annual brand survey conducted by OER magazine in conjunction with the Arab Research Bureau and maintained its ranking as the Most Valuable brand in Oman since 2010 according to Brand Finance annual survey in cooperation with gulf Marketing Review magazine. Omantel also garnered a number of other prestigious regional and international awards in 2015.



Investing in the future of the nation, Omantel connects even the most remote communities of the Sultanate to each other and with the rest of the world. Omantel is the Sultanate’s first and leading integrated telecommunications services provider, enabling the digital society to flourish, allowing new ways of doing business and delivering a world of information, news and entertainment. Today, Omantel boldly innovates to deliver the highest levels of customer satisfaction, the broadest and most reliable nationwide network while investing for Oman’s future development.