Zeppelin | Frank Janas gives an Overview of Zeppelin's Core

Zeppelin is a Caterpillar Dealer since 1954. Zeppelin International responsible for construction and mining equipment business in several countries in the CIS.

In the CIS Zeppelin has a strong footprint in the mining industry. We create solutions to meet the expectations of our mining customers in Russia, Ukraine, Armenia and in Uzbekistan.

Reliable Caterpillar machines and operational excellence are essential for sustainable success.

Zeppelin supports mining companies with professional 24/7 on-site service support, with preventive maintenance solutions to reduce downtime and maximize profit, with adopting best practices and with financing solutions.

Highly qualified operators and technicians are crucial for utmost equipment performance. Therefor Zeppelin pays high attention to the training of customer personnel and to knowledge transfer by its own training centers.

Digital solutions such as an Asset Management Tools enable a proactive maintenance approach and lead into low ownership costs.

Sustainability, focused on social responsibility, environmental management and economic growth is one of the core values of Zeppelin and Caterpillar.

Caterpillar has been always investing in new technologies to be ready to meet the future needs of our customers.

One focus is on energy and emission reduction in the own business, and helping customers decrease their carbon footprints through technical solutions that contribute to lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

Fuel reduction technologies, alternative fuels, diesel-electric machines, and trolley assist are widely used today.

Autonomous vehicles are a strong trend in the mining industry. About 350 autonomous Caterpillar mining trucks are running today with a high milage. Customers experience productivity increase in the rage of 30%.

Electrification is another area in which Caterpillar is investing heavily to meet future customer expectations.

For about 100 years Caterpillar has been helping our customers building a better world, making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent.