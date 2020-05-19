Article
Digital Strategy

Business Chief MEA - July issue out now

By Maureen Maingi
May 19, 2020
As the new Editor-in-Chief for Business Chief Middle East & Africa, I am very excited to introduce our July edition, which is packed with the latest business and technological advancements across the regions. 

In this month’s issue, Laura Mullan speaks to Willem Both, the Executive Vice President, Information Technology, at Kerzner International about how the company combines innovative entertainment and disruptive technology to deliver truly luxurious world class hospitality. “We’ve drawn insights from our data and empowered colleagues by giving them the information that they need to deliver an incredible experience,” he comments. 

Elsewhere, Sean Galea-Pace sat down with Waheed Y Khayyat, CIO of United Cooperative Assurance, to discuss how his firm utilises technology to transform the insurance industry. He also spoke with Khalil Feghali, Senior Procurement Associate/Assistant Director of Procurement at LAU, on the supply chain strategies implemented by his organisation in order to sustain higher education in Lebanon. 

In addition, Business Chief explores what makes Jeddah the economic hub for Saudi Arabia, as well as looking at the top CEOs across the region. Our leadership piece features an exclusive interview with Chief Technology Officer Ramzi Alqrainy of Opensooq, who shared with Business Chief the technical innovation that makes the company stand out. 

Click here to read the full issue!  

 

