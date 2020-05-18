Article
Digital Strategy

Etisalat Named Best Employer Brand for 2014

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
Telecoms company Etisalat has been named the Best Employer Brand of 2014 at the fifth Asia Best Employer Brand Awards in Singapore.

The event, hosted by Employer Branding Institute, recognised Etisalat as a leader in attracting and retaining top national and global talent, citing its HR policies which were praised for being relevant to modern times.

The company was praised for its continuous training and development of talented workers, facilitated by a unique working environment.

As well as in-house programs in coordination with recognised telecommunication and technology institutes, the company offers intensive training to employees at Etisalat Academy, which specialises in business, technology and leadership programmes.

Younis Abdulaziz Al Nimr, Chief Human Resources Officer at Etisalat, said: "Our goal and ambition is to remain an employer of choice for both current and future employees, as we see this to be the driving force that leads to our business success.

“As a company that celebrates diversity in every aspect, we are also highly committed to identifying and nurturing local UAE talent. We are proud to have won this honour in recognition of our genuine efforts in effectively managing Etisalat's human resources and successfully creating a workplace that promotes a highly engaged and motivated workforce."

