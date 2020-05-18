Five Things to Expect from Smart Living City Dubai 2014

Smart Living City Dubai 2014, the inaugural edition of the biannual event that focuses on highly successful local and international Smart startups, will take place next week from September 15-16, 2014, at Jumeirah Emirates Tower, Dubai.

To be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, the event is organized by TASWEEK and Inside Investor.

Here are five things to expect from the event:

Smart Living City Dubai 2014 will be held under three broad themes, namely, high-level discussion panels, exhibition of local and international Smart solutions, and master classes for participants. H.E. Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansouri, UAE Minister of Economy will deliver the opening remarks while the welcome speeches will be given by Masood Al Awar, CEO, TASWEEK Real Estate Marketing and Development and Kamran Saddique, President and CEO, The City Innovate Foundation. With 16 exhibitors and 39 speakers from all across the world, the event will offer high-level networking opportunities to global investors, corporations, foundations, researches and cities with senior representatives from the Government of Dubai. During the two-day event, the keynote will be presented by H.E. Hussain Nasser Lootah, Director General, Dubai Municipality on ‘Dubai’s Smart Urban Development;’ and Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor, HBMSU on ‘Future of smart Education.’ The workshops will be conducted by the members of the world’s most prestigious institutions, including Robert Sutton, Professor, Management Science, Stanford Engineering School on ‘Leadership and Scaling up Excellence;’ Dr. Ryan Chin, MD, City Science Initiative, MIT Media Labs on ‘Beyond Smart Cities;’ and Dr. Mitchell Joachim, Associate Professor, New York University and Co-founder of Terreform ONE on ‘Post Sustainability; New Direction in Ecological Urban Design for the Near Future.’ Some of the leading public and private organizations participating in Smart Living City Dubai 2014 include the Government of Dubai, Stanford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Microsoft, Terreform ONE and HBMSU. Other key speakers at this high profile event include Amr Salem, MD, Smart Cities & Internet of Things, Cisco Systems; Ashish Cowlagi, Smart Cities Business Leader, IBM; Marwan Bin Haider, Executive Director, Dubai Smart Government; Yousif Almutawa, CIO at DP World.

Masood Al Awar, CEO, TASWEEK Real Estate Marketing and Development said: “With many of the world’s leading cities gradually making a move to become Smart Cities, there is a need to address key challenges of a Smart City such as Smart urban development, building Smart technology infrastructure, and integrating key government services under one Smart platform.

“In line with Dubai’s Smart City initiative, we are launching Smart Living City in the emirate to offer a channel to brainstorm about planning, implementation and management of the process. We are upbeat that visitors will find the event interesting and informative as well as open up avenues for more interaction between public and private sector.”