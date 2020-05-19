[Video] SABMiller sets out Ambitious 2020 Sustainable Development Programme

SABMiller, the world’s second-largest brewer with brewing connections in 24 European countries, is scaling up its globally-recognised sustainable development programmes with a set of ambitious new targets to achieve by 2020.

The maker of renowned Italian-themed lager Peroni, has pledged to:

Directly support over half a million small businesses, to help them grow, improve their livelihoods and drive local development;

Achieve a world-class water efficiency target of 3.0 litres per litre of beer and secure the water supplies it shares with local communities through watershed partnerships at every site that faces water risks;

Reduce carbon footprint of the entire value chain from grain to glass by 25 percent for each litre of beer, and 50 percent across all breweries;

Measurably improve food security and resource productivity by developing targets by crop and growing region;

Encourage moderate and responsible alcohol consumption by scaling up global and local programmes to reach all SABMiller beer consumers.

This new programme, branded Prosper, is the latest evolution of the company’s approach to sustainable development, which is a key element of SABMiller’s business strategy.

At its heart is supporting the role small businesses play around the world in generating economic growth and reducing poverty. SABMiller is using its supply chains from farmers to retailers to drive inclusive growth, sustainable resource use and alcohol responsibility.

Alan Clark, Chief Executive Officer said: “Today society faces major challenges and the stakes are getting higher: poverty, water scarcity, climate change, food security and alcohol-related harm all demand urgent attention to secure a prosperous future.

“These pressing issues are shared by communities, businesses and governments and we must solve them together. Only those companies that are prepared to be part of the solution will be successful in the long term, and that’s why this approach is integral to our business strategy.”

Watch the video below to find out more.