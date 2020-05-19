What businesses can learn from Nutricia-Danone's customer management platform

Nutricia-Danone is a leading food industry brand that puts customer health and nutrition at the forefront of its strategy. As the inventor of baby formula with a majority market share in the Netherlands, Nutricia-Danone produces goods and content for mothers and their babies.

Identifying buyers has been key to the brand’s strategy for retaining business. Max Goijarts, Technology and CX Manager at Nutricia-Danone said: “We realised that the only way to effectively retain and service our customers and protect our market share was to properly identify buyers.” The brand also saw this as an opportunity to learn about their customers and reach parents on a more personal level.

To assist in identifying buyers, Nutricia-Danone implemented Gigya’s Registration-as-a-Service (RaaS) and Social Login across Nutricia web properties, including formula vending machines located throughout the Netherlands, bringing legacy technology into the world of connected devices and the Internet of Things.

This required consumers to identify themselves and share specific information before taking actions and making purchases, with Gigya automatically managing all regional and social data privacy compliance. Users’ identity and on-site behavioural data is then consolidated into user profiles within Gigya’s Profile Management database, where it is automatically indexed and made ready for use.

In collecting information such as relationship statuses, Likes, content consumption and more, Nutricia-Danone was able to build a profile for each of its customers, enabling the brand to better serve their needs.

Nutricia-Danone can then manage supplies accordingly to ensure all parents are able to get the formula they need to care for their babies, without having to turn to other brands.

This allowed the brand to deliver a personal on-site and in-app experience to its customers. For example, it is able to surface relevant articles based on the age of a customer’s child, or provide shorter content if the user is primarily mobile.

The brand can also trigger and tailor email campaigns based on events, such as when a mother reaches her provided due date, to help build customer relationships and foster retention across the customer journey. Gigya ensures that all customers’ identity data is completely permission-based and compliant with social and regional privacy regulations.

The result of this new personalised customer journey was a 48% increase in new customer registrations and a 120% increase in average daily logins.

What businesses can learn from this

This just goes to show that when you sell a product to customers with different needs within your niche, personalisation is so important. The ease of being able to log in with existing social account details is good for customers as it’s much less effort than typing email addresses and passwords over and over again. This encourages customers to sign in when shopping and businesses then get the benefit of access to data that will help them to personalise the customer experience.

A personalised experience makes customers more likely to buy as the products they are being shown on-site or in an app are going to be truly relevant to their needs. This takes the practice of customer segmentation one step further and creates profiles on an individual basis.

