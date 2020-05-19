Will Twitter Shut Down Due to ANCYL Outrage?

No one likes getting bullied, but by all accounts it doesn’t kill (“sticks and stones,” and all that…). The ANC Youth League doesn’t go by that school yard rhyme, and plans to shut down the social media messaging site Twitter for allowing users to pose as President Julius Malema.



Now, not only does Twitter have a bone to pick with this African group, but so do Twitter users all over the world. Hundreds of tweets responded to the press release from the group that wrote: “The ANC YL has in more than one occasion reported these impersonators and hackers, yet no action has been taken against them by the twitter administrators. We will now approach the relevant authorities to report these hackers and call for the closer of twitter if its administrators are not able to administer reports for violation of basic human rights and integrity.”



It’s unclear who initially enlisted the expertise of Floyd Shivambu as ANCYL’s global media relations, but he probably won’t retain his stature for long. His efforts were in essence halted when he began misrepresenting his point through spelling errors – as seen above and through a tweet that reads: “All these fake Twitter hackers are giving me a headache and cretating many problems for our President.”



The trending topic even got a few vocal tweeters, including @mbroodryk who continues to berate the ANCYL with his messages about hacking into Melema’s personal website. All that eradicates the point that celebrities, political figures and company heads are “hacked” into day in and day out. We know American President Barack Obama didn’t have time to tweet three times today, and chances are the public knows it too.



Source: ANCYL







