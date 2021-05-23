People Moves EMEA: Citi, HSBC, PMI, EMG

Jacek Olczak appointed CEO of PMI Egypt

Most recently serving as the COO at Philip Morris International, Jacek Olczak has been promoted to CEO and elected to the Board of Directors. Olczak, who has been with PMI since 2006, has been a key driver in PMI’s smoke-free transformation, which moved into its commercialisation phase in 2014 and under his leadership, the company has increased the portion of its net revenues derived from smoke-free products to 28% in Q1 2021. He also led PMI’s commercial transformation, turning it from a mainly B2B company to one that is increasingly B2C. “His passion for the company and our employees underpins his drive for results, as does his deep knowledge of our products, systems, values, and investors,” says Andre Calantzopoulos.

Shaun Gregory named Group CEO of EMG

Veteran executive Shaun Gregory joins EMG, a leading global provider of broadcast facilities and media solutions, as Group CEO. With more than three decades of experience in the media, telecommunications and broadcasting industries, Gregory has served as CEO for some of the fastest-growing companies worldwide, most recently as CEO of media localisation company IYUNO Media Group, whose brands include Netflix and Disney and where he was responsible for developing a market-leading strategy.

Prior to IYUNO, Gregory was CEO at Exterion Media, where he successfully secured the world’s biggest outdoor advertising contract, The London Underground. Gregory also spent 15 years at EMAP, Europe’s then fastest-growing media company. “Given Shaun’s background, I am confident that he will lead EMG into future successes,” says Patrick van den Berg, ex-CEO.