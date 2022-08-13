10 rules for business growth in tough times from McKinsey

Look beyond the core

McKinsey’s study found that, on average, 80% of growth comes from a company’s core industry and the remaining 20% from secondary industries or expansion into new ones. However, these figures varied among sectors during the study period. For example, industrial companies generated a third of their growth from new industries, while utilities consolidated toward their core business areas more than other sectors.

For companies with fast-growing core businesses, expanding into new areas can help position their portfolios ahead of future trends. Those with slow-growing cores, on the other hand, can use adjacent businesses to offset slow growth elsewhere.

Grow where you know

Diversifying into adjacent segments can be a valuable growth strategy, but how similar should these segments be, both to the core and to each other? McKinsey used a simple measure: industries are similar if they often appear together in corporate portfolios (for example, cable and satellite together with broadcasting, or aerospace and defence with industrial machinery).

The analysis shows that companies growing in a way that increases the similarity of their portfolios earn, on average, an additional one percentage point of TSR per annum. Those that expand into new industries can expect an additional two percentage points if the new industry is similar to their core.

Be a local hero

Industry (along with moves up and down the value chain) is only one aspect of the “where to grow” issue. The other is geography. Just as it is hard to achieve overall growth if your core business isn’t thriving, it is unlikely that you can raise your growth trajectory without winning in your local market. In fact, fewer than one in five of the companies in McKinsey’s sample that had below-median growth rates in their local region managed to outgrow their peers.