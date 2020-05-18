Abu Dhabi National Hotels CEO Richard Riley Resigns
Abu Dhabi National Hotels group CEO Richard Riley has resigned from the business.
He has been replaced by Ahmed Khoori as acting boss having played a large part in the continuing growth of the company, which now boasts a portfolio of iconic hotels.
The group runs the Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi and Villas on Saadiyat Island, while also operating the Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal.
Riley had been at the company since 2008 and launched a new restaurant unit, with the business also active in the tansport and catering markets.
Abu Dhabi National Hotels runs many high-end establishments in the UAE, including the Hilton Abu Dhabi, Hilton Al Ain, Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort, Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, Mercure Jebel Hafeet Hotel, Al Diar Hotels, Sofitel Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Villas, and The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal.