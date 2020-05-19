Here are Africa's top ten employers, based on the views of thousands of African professionals.The survey, methodology and outreach was led by leading recruitment specialists the Global Career Company, in association with Willis Towers Watson.

1. World Bank Group

The World Bank has a large presence in Africa. The financial institution aims to end extreme poverty and promote prosperity across the continent. To do so, it hires African professionals to work with governments, civil society groups, the private sector and others in developing countries across the world.

2. Exxon Mobil

The American oil and gas corporation operates in several countries, including Nigeria, Chad and Egypt. Exxon Mobil focuses on hiring local employees in order to have a positive impact on the emerging economies they operate in. The firm prioritises

3. Chevron

Chevron has major investments in many African countries. For instance, the energy corporation is the leading supplier of petroleum products in South Africa. Chevron offers career development support to its employees in the form of employee networks, online talent management systems and competence analysis tools.

4. GE

GE started operating in sub-Saharan Africa over 100 years ago. The American conglomerate now comprises 2,600 employees. It’s main operations in SSA are in Nigeria, South Africa, Angola, Ghana, Mozambique and Kenya. GE has signed MOUs with most of these economies, This involves further investments in creating jobs.

5. African Development Bank

AfDB is a development finance institution that aims to boost the economic and social progress of African countries. The bank seeks employees who share the same purpose. AfDB staff partner with African governments, helping them with issues such as policy advice, identification and supervision of development projects.

6. Microsoft

Microsoft has offices in countries all over Africa, such as Ethiopia, Swaziland and Somalia. These offices include development centres, IT centres, research labs and sales offices. Microsoft hire a number of local workers to fill these offices, and train them to become experts in their field.

7. Nigeria LNG

The liquefied natural gas-producing company directly employs over 1,000 people. Indirectly, Nigeria LNG provides work to thousands of others through contracts and agreements. Employees work in marketing, production and shipping of liquefied natural gas and natural gas liquids. The firm hires generalists, specialists and new graduates. At its main office, Nigeria LNG offers services such as fully residential estate, sports and gym facilities, medical and dental care and car parking.

8. Schlumberger

Schlumberger is the world’s leading oilfield services company and has operations across Africa. Among the 13,242 people who completed the Careers in Africa Employer of Choice Survey, the company scores highly. Schlumberger offer opportunities for recent graduates and experienced professionals.

9. Shell

Shell’s main business activities in Africa include retail and commercial fuels, lubricants and oil, and manufacturing. Employees have to chance to be tasked with the operation of global Shell projects and assets. For instance, staff are hired to work in Shell’s oil refineries, our petrochemical plants, onshore and offshore production fields, and other operations. Conversely, Shell also hire in areas such as businesses and IT.

10. Coca-Cola

Coca-cola aims to produce drinks for Africans to enjoy, and also to be a model citizen and leading partner for the sustainable development of the continent. The leading beverage firm offer competitive compensation, the challenge of meaningful work, a unique work culture for its African employees.

African Business Review’s November issue is now live.

Stay connected: follow @AfricaBizReview and @WedaeliABR on Twitter.



African Business Review is also on Facebook

SOURCE: [African Business Magazine]